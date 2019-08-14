People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) Stake Has Upped by First Merchants Corp; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Delta Capital Management Cut Position by $1.68 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 22,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 159,463 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 137,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in People’s United Financial Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 2.70 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 8,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,663 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 38,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 25.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

