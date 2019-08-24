WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) had a decrease of 50.92% in short interest. WJAFF’s SI was 154,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50.92% from 315,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 60 days are for WESTJET AIRLINES LTD VAR VTG & VTG S (OTCMKTS:WJAFF)’s short sellers to cover WJAFF’s short positions. It closed at $23.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s current price of $42.90 translates into 0.79% yield. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 9,841 shares traded or 58.83% up from the average. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity. KUKUCHKA RONALD G bought $8,483 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 9.88% more from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,729 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,793 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 7,501 shares. Gru owns 4,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 895 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset holds 14,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,443 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 87,543 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.22% or 7,185 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 92 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) or 1,681 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). 5,200 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 2,243 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,512 shares.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $317.42 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.