Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019; Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 47.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 197,554 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 222,451 shares with $66.77 million value, down from 420,005 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s current price of $47.90 translates into 0.71% yield. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 4,771 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $324 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 14,209 shares to 43,510 valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I stake by 5,114 shares and now owns 53,625 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M. The insider Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,483 activity. $8,483 worth of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) was bought by KUKUCHKA RONALD G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $354.41 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.