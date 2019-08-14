Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019; Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) SI Decreased By 2.35%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) had a decrease of 2.35% in short interest. ADMP’s SI was 4.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.35% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 357,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s short sellers to cover ADMP’s short positions. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 861,125 shares traded or 88.00% up from the average. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s current price of $44.99 translates into 0.76% yield. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4,281 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 341.74% above currents $1.15 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of ADMP in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.65 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $8,483 activity. 200 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares with value of $8,483 were bought by KUKUCHKA RONALD G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 9.88% more from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,327 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 0.01% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 142,206 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). International Group reported 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 14,009 shares. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 1,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 10,793 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 8,316 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 8,303 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 7,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Northern Trust Corporation holds 76,774 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,243 shares in its portfolio.

