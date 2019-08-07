Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019; 3G Capital Partners LP Trimmed By $70.97 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s current price of $45.40 translates into 0.75% yield. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 3,830 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 27.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 4.90 million shares with $195.86 million value, down from 6.72 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $191.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,483 activity. 200 shares were bought by KUKUCHKA RONALD G, worth $8,483 on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KBR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Government Business – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 9.88% more from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 3,400 shares. Sabal Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Lsv Asset stated it has 14,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 9,729 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Geode Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,185 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 8,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 323,725 shares. 2,243 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 1,043 shares. Community State Bank Na reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,681 shares.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $335.92 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Mngmt holds 2.96% or 176,095 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gp has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Wealth has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 2.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 65,836 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,545 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 1.86% or 984,994 shares. Eagle Cap Management has 5.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 33.05 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.34% or 104,413 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd reported 5.05 million shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 10.79M shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.3% or 37,234 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 13,601 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 307,610 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 15.88% above currents $42.07 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26.