Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is -13.94% below currents $5.81 stock price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. See Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) latest ratings:

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s current price of $47.18 translates into 0.72% yield. Peoples Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 7,560 shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has declined 4.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $8,483 activity. Shares for $73,080 were bought by KUKUCHKA RONALD G on Friday, February 1.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $349.09 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 9.88% more from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). 7,900 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa invested in 0.06% or 16,408 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation stated it has 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,009 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. 10,793 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.22% stake. 40,385 are held by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.01% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) or 1,681 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 0.03% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

