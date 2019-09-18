Peoples Financial Services Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD); Diversified Trust Co Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 1.44 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 589,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00 million, up from 572,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard by 71,091 shares to 618,111 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,883 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 23,802 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Republic Mngmt invested 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 315,270 shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt has 1.78% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vident Investment Advisory Lc accumulated 37,932 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested in 2.76% or 444,200 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5,500 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. New York-based Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.37% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 560,232 shares. Cls Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).