Peoples Financial Services Increases Position in Fastenal Co Com (FAST); As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Share Price Rose, Tcw Group Has Lifted Position by $46.62 Million

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.92 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 123.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 225,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 407,869 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.81M, up from 182,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 505,924 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 199,648 shares to 835,814 shares, valued at $46.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 40,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,579 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

