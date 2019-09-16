Peoples Financial Services Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position; Oracle Investment Management Trimmed Quidel (QDEL) Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.79M shares with $105.90 million value, down from 1.90 million last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 340,103 shares traded or 56.07% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 130.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peoples Financial Services Corp acquired 24,700 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)'s stock declined 1.74%. The Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 43,662 shares with $713,000 value, up from 18,962 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $53.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Movie Studio Launches OTT Platform and App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for September 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 292,509 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Aperio Group Inc Llc owns 3,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). The California-based Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Sei accumulated 171,348 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ami Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.73% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 130,013 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,013 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Among 2 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quidel has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 12.42% above currents $67.16 stock price. Quidel had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $74 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 28.46 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) stake by 4.15M shares to 4.36M valued at $99.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) stake by 392,636 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) was raised too.