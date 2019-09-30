Peoples Financial Services Has Upped Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Stake

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 130.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peoples Financial Services Corp acquired 24,700 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 43,662 shares with $713,000 value, up from 18,962 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $53.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 2.05 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 24.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 89,898 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 284,102 shares with $37.68M value, down from 374,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 816,705 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.46 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Co reported 5,160 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,651 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 15,601 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 349,459 shares. Rbf Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.14% stake. Legacy Cap holds 1,935 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Management Corp Nj owns 3,825 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 15,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer accumulated 187,613 shares. 107,952 are owned by Carlson L P. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tudor Et Al invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Company Inc Ma holds 29,594 shares or 5.36% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 18,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 33.11% above currents $125.46 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of URI in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Friday, September 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $176 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 43,500 shares to 326,044 valued at $56.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 217,246 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.