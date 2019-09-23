Peoples Financial Services Has Decreased Its International Business Machscom (IBM) Stake by $1.19 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Its Echostar (SATS) Holding by $1.57 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 83,133 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 106,368 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 944,228 shares traded. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Group reported 5,516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 0.3% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hbk Invs LP holds 2,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.32% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.08% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 0.23% or 15,962 shares. Fcg Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Altfest L J And Company Incorporated owns 11,599 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,025 shares. First Fin Retail Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 8,809 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 3,255 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.32% or 840,418 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.31M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock Is Still a Good Investment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top five open source-powered solutions to mitigate the impact of natural disasters announced as finalists in Call for Code global coding challenge – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Primerica Taps IBM to Modernize Applications in a Hybrid Cloud Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Å KODA AUTO Uses IBM Watson Assistant to Help Improve the Efficiency of its Recruitment Process – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 12,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blackrock owns 2.25 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com owns 22,363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 10,408 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 6,807 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Northern Tru holds 0% or 296,107 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 61,007 shares stake. Mangrove Prtn holds 7.69% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 9,519 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,556 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% stake.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Knicks And Rangers Owner James Dolan’s Las Vegas Dreams Are A Boondoggle – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hughes wins $2.2M satellite pact from Air Force – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL, GME, SATS, and ZS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2019.