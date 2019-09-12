Peoples Financial Services Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $891,176 as Stock Price Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Position in Grubhub (GRUB) by $923,230

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 891,183 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 4.53 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares to 11,044 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corporation by 154,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $13.25 million for 119.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY wants food delivery commission cap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of “Perks” – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is GrubHub (GRUB) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84 billion for 19.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 2,648 shares. Montag A Incorporated holds 134,046 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 1,364 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 252,917 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated reported 9,703 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,481 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hanlon Invest Management Incorporated reported 6,288 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 1.21M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Karpus reported 11,392 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,987 shares. First Mercantile Com has 12,207 shares. 717,987 are owned by Madison Invest. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited invested in 0.2% or 4,980 shares.