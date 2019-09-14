Peoples Financial Services Has Boosted Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position by $395,200 as Share Value Declined; Arga Investment Management LP Increased Position in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) as Share Value Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 68.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 233,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 571,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.79 million, up from 338,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 496,215 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOM, LAMR, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,100 shares to 2,075 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 129,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,252 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A survival weekend turns sinister in Hyde Park Entertainment and Blumhouse Productions’ PREY – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.