Peoples Financial Services Cut Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Its Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 899,993 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 282,690 are held by Dearborn Prtn. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 141,596 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc reported 1.37% stake. Violich Cap owns 54,615 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 58.68M shares. Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,814 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 57,957 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 16,344 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,198 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.82M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson has 46,690 shares. Denali Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 51,456 shares. Moreover, Burney Communications has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,375 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,000 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,492 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aperio Gp Lc reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 150,722 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 282,816 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Invesco accumulated 0.01% or 1.23 million shares. Bamco accumulated 9.76M shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nuveen Asset Management accumulated 2.72 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co stated it has 79,000 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.91% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 8,245 shares stake.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.