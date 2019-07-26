Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.03 N/A 3.44 12.77 Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.06 N/A 0.91 9.99

Table 1 highlights Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stewardship Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stewardship Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.43 beta which makes it 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Stewardship Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 24.9%. About 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Stewardship Financial Corporation 1.57% -3.51% 2.28% -14.37% -25.12% -0.44%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.