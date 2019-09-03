Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

We will be comparing the differences between Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.92 N/A 3.60 13.42 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.61 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 highlights Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.29 shows that Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.5% are Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.