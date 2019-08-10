Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Both Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.90 N/A 3.60 13.42 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.78 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 53.1% respectively. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.