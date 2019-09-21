Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.06 N/A 3.60 13.42 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.13 N/A 1.19 17.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peoples Financial Services Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s current beta is 0.29 and it happens to be 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Citizens Holding Company’s 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.13 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has stronger performance than Citizens Holding Company

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats Citizens Holding Company.