Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Comparison side by side

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.00 N/A 3.44 12.77 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 5.19 N/A 2.19 16.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Norwood Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 18% of Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Norwood Financial Corp. 7.2% 8.6% 14.28% -5.49% 16.06% 5.97%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Norwood Financial Corp. has 5.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.