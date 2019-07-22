Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.80% 0.90% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. N/A 44 12.77 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has -0.20% weaker performance while Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s rivals have 12.05% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s peers beat Peoples Financial Services Corp. on 6 of the 5 factors.