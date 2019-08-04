Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Contrasting side by side

Both Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.22 N/A 3.60 13.42 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.32 N/A 1.39 12.27

Table 1 demonstrates Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Fulton Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. 1.5% are Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bullish than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.