Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Comparison side by side

Both Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.11 N/A 3.44 12.77 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.54 N/A 1.15 14.04

Table 1 highlights Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Elmira Savings Bank on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 16.6% respectively. 1.8% are Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bearish than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.