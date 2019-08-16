Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Contrasting side by side

Both Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.83 N/A 3.60 13.42 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.09 N/A 2.01 11.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is presently more expensive than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.29 beta. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. has weaker performance than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.