Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.05 N/A 3.44 12.77 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.88 N/A 1.37 17.22

In table 1 we can see Peoples Financial Services Corp. and CB Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s current beta is 0.34 and it happens to be 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CB Financial Services Inc. has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.9% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 28.4% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than CB Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.