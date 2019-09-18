Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Founders Capital Management Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $348,056; Share Value Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 143,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 165,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 11,117 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425,403 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 9,253 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 34,900 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated invested 0.15% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 12,100 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 19,834 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 31,960 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northern Tru stated it has 225,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Geode Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Bridgeway holds 82,950 shares. State Street Corp has 394,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 38,515 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 20,068 shares.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

