Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Position; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Boosted Its Position by $309,960 as Valuation Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 143,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 165,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 21,723 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 0.01% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 38,942 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Moreover, Private Mgmt Grp has 0.55% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Raymond James Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 1.64 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 243,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Rhumbline Advisers has 26,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,501 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. 19,834 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Huntington Bank accumulated 0.01% or 15,541 shares. Pl Capital Advsr Ltd holds 143,243 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 55,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 15,597 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

