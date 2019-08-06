Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Lowered Stake by $447,000; American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 8.95M shares traded or 44.82% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 371,556 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 386,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 53,940 shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 0% or 14,700 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 19,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Geode Management Lc invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Pdts Prtn Lc owns 9,538 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Group Incorporated holds 334,667 shares. 82,950 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited holds 5,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 19,834 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 17,655 shares stake. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 7,462 shares.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Roku Stock Soared Too High, Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Nathan’s Famous, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NATH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive H & M Hennes & Mauritz’s (STO:HM B) Share Price Down By 49%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc. by 33,882 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $39.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.14% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parametric Port Associate Limited Com holds 0.06% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Pnc holds 0% or 119,765 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.94 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 500 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 60,903 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,269 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 516 shares.