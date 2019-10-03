Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Value Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed by $2.65 Million Its Position; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Upped Its Position by $1.02 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 71,498 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67 million, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.89. About 429,511 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 39,037 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,869 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 9,251 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 18,390 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings owns 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,615 shares. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,560 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 204,906 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 198,211 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 51,360 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 226 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 132 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 13,674 shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.08% or 231,468 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 10,168 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 187,316 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (NYSE:D) by 32,563 shares to 222,641 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 544,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.81M shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Lc invested in 8,908 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 34,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 12,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 31,277 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 19,601 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 5,501 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Company holds 219,155 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 12,479 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 518,179 shares stake. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 27,708 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 22,326 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 38,942 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.