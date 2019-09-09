Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Valuation Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Position; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Valuation Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 30,191 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 30,584 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0.02% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 1,418 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 6,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16,783 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Blackrock owns 1.38 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 23,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 19,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 72,564 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 19,601 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc reported 7,773 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares to 287,480 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BUD CTST KPTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Beer Overpriced On Seltzer Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Is Up 34% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Rose 15.4% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Did Not Buy BUD – And Are ‘Weiser’ For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital accumulated 17,645 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp accumulated 11,239 shares. Jacobs Co Ca holds 0.71% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 49,456 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 26,767 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 85,645 shares. 1,110 are held by Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,240 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 703,946 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bennicas Assocs Incorporated accumulated 3,675 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).