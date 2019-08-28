Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 40,724 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 3,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 19,834 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 12,744 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.13% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 15,541 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 20,500 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited invested 3.64% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 56,125 shares. Banc Funds Ltd stated it has 269,294 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% or 980,664 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 105 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Co holds 8,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 62,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,575 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 524,479 shares stake.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

