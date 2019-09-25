Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Position; United Capital Financial Advisers Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 44,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 615,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.69M, up from 571,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 1.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 8,499 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

