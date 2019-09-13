Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Holding; Howard Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $469,091 as Share Price Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 14,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 25,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 39,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.33M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 14,647 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 311,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71 million, down from 314,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 11.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 52,640 shares to 131,953 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 17,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp. – PR Newswire” on April 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Closes Assets Acquisition of American Enterprise – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Capital Management holds 7,773 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,479 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Bowling Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 26,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 40,968 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 120,352 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 179,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 813,326 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 38,942 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 26,460 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,072 are held by Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 3,735 shares. Brookstone owns 21,889 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested in 70,983 shares. Security Natl Tru Com reported 86,224 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc accumulated 121,396 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Cap Management has 396,281 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Century Companies Incorporated reported 17.63M shares stake. Dsm Prtnrs Lc holds 9.73% or 4.98M shares in its portfolio. Country Trust Comml Bank accumulated 729,626 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 77,336 shares. Bouchey Finance has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 1.16% or 1.45 million shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Co has 31,065 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Composite’s decline belies bullish exchange breadth data – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 13, 2019.