Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Stake by $448,864; Price T Rowe Associates Has Raised Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake by $3.29 Million; Valuation Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 14,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 25,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 39,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 11,374 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 770.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 411,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 465,043 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.05 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We’re Not Shopping At Vipshop – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vipshop Stock Can’t Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vipshop +9.4% after adjusted profits rise 84% – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) 12% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 11,662 shares to 127,720 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 12,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,615 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design Systems In (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53,311 shares to 73,491 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Moreover, Security National Co has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 160 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 108,047 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 3,402 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,775 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,556 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 12,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 15,597 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 0.12% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,245 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp. – PR Newswire” on April 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. And First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – PR Newswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Closes Assets Acquisition of American Enterprise – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.