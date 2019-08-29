Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) to pay $0.14 on Sep 16, 2019; A-mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Sellers Increased By 21.11% Their Shorts

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc (NASDAQ:PEBK) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc’s current price of $28.00 translates into 0.50% yield. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 7,822 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) has declined 11.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) had an increase of 21.11% in short interest. AMRK’s SI was 24,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.11% from 19,900 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 3 days are for A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s short sellers to cover AMRK’s short positions. The SI to A-mark Precious Metals Inc’s float is 0.53%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 1,125 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 1.66% more from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Barclays Pcl holds 1,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 534,641 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 86,077 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 143 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd has 56,702 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 10,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 1,320 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1,715 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,022 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,740 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 3,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 330 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp accumulated 2,794 shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.13 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, MMDA, and non-brokered certificates of deposits. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.48 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7145 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.