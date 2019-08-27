Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.
|28
|2.64
|N/A
|2.28
|11.87
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|5.17
|N/A
|2.49
|15.08
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.
|0.00%
|11%
|1.2%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.74 beta means Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. United Bankshares Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.
|-1.09%
|-6%
|-1.7%
|5.2%
|-11.98%
|11.3%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has weaker performance than United Bankshares Inc.
Summary
United Bankshares Inc. beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
