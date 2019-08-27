Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.64 N/A 2.28 11.87 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.17 N/A 2.49 15.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.74 beta means Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. United Bankshares Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has weaker performance than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.