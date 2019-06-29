Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 27 2.99 N/A 2.28 12.41 The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.50 N/A 2.50 12.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Community Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.1% of The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 2.38% 2.61% 3.47% 0.88% -9.97% 16.35% The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Community Financial Corporation.