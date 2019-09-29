Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 0.00 4.01M 2.28 11.87 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 25 1.51 50.23M 1.44 18.76

Demonstrates Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is currently more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 14,352,183.25% 11% 1.2% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 204,686,226.57% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $29, which is potential 13.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. was more bullish than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.