Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Both Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.72 N/A 2.28 11.87 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.82 N/A 1.14 16.16

Demonstrates Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 2.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. was less bullish than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.