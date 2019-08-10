Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) Trades at $27.78 After Triangle; Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barclays PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BARC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, June 13. UBS maintained the shares of BARC in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 212.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Unchanged

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 212.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) formed triangle with $26.67 target or 4.00% below today’s $27.78 share price. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) has $164.82M valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 2,242 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) has declined 11.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK)

The stock decreased 1.48% or GBX 2.16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 143.76. About 24.67M shares traded. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Do Analysts See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “StockBeat: Barclays CEO Set for Victory Over Bramson – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 24.52 billion GBP. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.