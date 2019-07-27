Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has 33.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 1.20% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. N/A 28 12.41 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 28.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 2.38% 2.61% 3.47% 0.88% -9.97% 16.35% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. In other hand, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.