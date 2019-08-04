Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.68 N/A 2.28 11.87 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.35 N/A 2.88 12.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.