Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.27 N/A 2.37 13.68 KeyCorp 17 2.68 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 demonstrates Peoples Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than KeyCorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KeyCorp’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

KeyCorp on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus target price and a 12.47% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KeyCorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than KeyCorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.