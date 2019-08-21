Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.35 N/A 2.37 13.68 Equity Bancshares Inc. 28 3.04 N/A 1.58 16.72

Table 1 highlights Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Equity Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equity Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peoples Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Equity Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Equity Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. From a competition point of view, Equity Bancshares Inc. has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Equity Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 66.8%. 2.5% are Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 7.67% stronger performance while Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats Equity Bancshares Inc.