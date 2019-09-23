Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) Contrasting side by side

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.48 N/A 2.37 13.68 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.87 N/A 0.30 59.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TFS Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, TFS Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.9% of TFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of TFS Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than TFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.