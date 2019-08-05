Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Contrasting side by side

Both Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.32 N/A 2.37 13.68 National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 3.97 N/A 1.95 18.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Peoples Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation. National Bank Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Peoples Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares and 94.9% of National Bank Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation beats Peoples Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.