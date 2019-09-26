Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Comparing side by side

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.47 N/A 2.37 13.68 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.37 N/A 1.23 11.56

Table 1 demonstrates Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Peoples Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 4.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.