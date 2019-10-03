Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Japan Equity Fund Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. PEBO’s profit would be $14.90M giving it 10.76 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 78,456 shares traded or 67.03% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 11 funds started new and increased holdings, while 8 decreased and sold their equity positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $641.66 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and direct and indirect consumer loans. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashierÂ’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity. Rector Susan D. had bought 366 shares worth $12,038 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap L P reported 17,655 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 179,434 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 3,236 shares. Pl Advisors Ltd has 143,243 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 57,137 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 25,909 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.14% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Martingale Asset Mngmt L P invested 0.04% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Zebra Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 8,908 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,059 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited has 2.79% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 211,375 shares. 3,402 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $95.99 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 13,182 shares traded. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.96 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 239,719 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 607,097 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 871,766 shares.