Penumbra Inc. (PEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

We are comparing Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 148 13.31 N/A 0.27 498.27 Glaukos Corporation 71 14.22 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Penumbra Inc. and Glaukos Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Glaukos Corporation on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penumbra Inc. are 6.1 and 4.3. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation has 6.7 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penumbra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Penumbra Inc. and Glaukos Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Penumbra Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -22.38% and an $140 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation’s consensus target price is $74.75, while its potential downside is -1.95%. Based on the data shown earlier, Glaukos Corporation is looking more favorable than Penumbra Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penumbra Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 0% respectively. About 1.9% of Penumbra Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -0.16% -2.12% -12.51% -10.1% -10.01% 10.5% Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. has weaker performance than Glaukos Corporation

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.