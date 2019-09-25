Penumbra Inc. (PEN) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 150 9.86 N/A 0.27 618.45 Luminex Corporation 22 3.06 N/A 0.09 246.93

Table 1 demonstrates Penumbra Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Luminex Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Penumbra Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Penumbra Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Luminex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Penumbra Inc. and Luminex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. From a competition point of view, Luminex Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Penumbra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Penumbra Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luminex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares and 86.3% of Luminex Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares. Comparatively, Luminex Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. had bullish trend while Luminex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Penumbra Inc. beats Luminex Corporation.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.