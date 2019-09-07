Penumbra Inc. (PEN) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Comparison side by side

Both Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 150 10.06 N/A 0.27 618.45 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Penumbra Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Risk & Volatility

Penumbra Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s -0.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Penumbra Inc. are 6.1 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Penumbra Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penumbra Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. had bullish trend while Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Penumbra Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.